Photo 3070
Running On Water ~
stopped by the lake & saw this water hen skimming the water.
Amazingly fast.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3070
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th May 2022 12:54pm
Privacy
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
splash.
,
hen.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture as the water bird skims the water
May 27th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done! That’s a great capture!
May 27th, 2022
