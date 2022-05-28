Previous
Next
Running On Water ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3070

Running On Water ~

stopped by the lake & saw this water hen skimming the water.
Amazingly fast.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture as the water bird skims the water
May 27th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Well done! That’s a great capture!
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise