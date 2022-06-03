Previous
I am The Greatest ~ by happysnaps
I am The Greatest ~

This Kookaburra fought off another Kookaburra & three Miner Birds to gain this antennae.
He is surely proud of himself...
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Valerie Chesney

Babs ace
He must have a great view from up there.
June 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great vantage point for any bird - great shot !
June 2nd, 2022  
