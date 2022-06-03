Sign up
Photo 3076
I am The Greatest ~
This Kookaburra fought off another Kookaburra & three Miner Birds to gain this antennae.
He is surely proud of himself...
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st June 2022 1:55pm
Tags
tv.
,
sky.
,
bird.
,
kookaburra.
,
antennae.
Babs
ace
He must have a great view from up there.
June 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great vantage point for any bird - great shot !
June 2nd, 2022
