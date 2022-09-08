Sign up
Photo 3173
Leaping Lizard ~
Was ready to water the garden when...
this water dragon surprised me by leaping on to the fence out of the greenery.
Must have been spooked & stayed like this in a corner of the garden for a long time.
We used to see these guys a lot but this is the first in a long time.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5174
photos
78
followers
75
following
869% complete
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th September 2022 2:22pm
Tags
lizard.
,
garden.
,
toes.
,
fence.
