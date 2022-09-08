Previous
Leaping Lizard ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3173

Leaping Lizard ~

Was ready to water the garden when...
this water dragon surprised me by leaping on to the fence out of the greenery.

Must have been spooked & stayed like this in a corner of the garden for a long time.
We used to see these guys a lot but this is the first in a long time.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
