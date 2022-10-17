Previous
7 Ducks a-paddling ~ by happysnaps
7 Ducks a-paddling ~

These ducks paddled around & around aimlessly.
They are a delight to watch.. & photograph!
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cute group!
October 17th, 2022  
