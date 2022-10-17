Sign up
Photo 3212
7 Ducks a-paddling ~
These ducks paddled around & around aimlessly.
They are a delight to watch.. & photograph!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
5213
photos
78
followers
75
following
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
7
1
365
NIKON D3300
15th October 2022 12:00pm
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
ducks.
,
reflection.
,
ripples.
,
duck/
,
paddle.
Elyse Klemchuk
What a cute group!
October 17th, 2022
