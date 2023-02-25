Previous
Next
Such a Lovely Surprise ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3343

Such a Lovely Surprise ~

the pale-headed Rosella was in my bottle brush tree late in the afternoon.

One shot & it was gone.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous bird and capture in a lovely setting FAV!
February 24th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Such a beautiful bird. Lovely shot Valerie. fav.
February 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely bird!
February 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely colourful bird!
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise