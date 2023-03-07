Masked Lapwing (Plover)~



1. The Masked Lapwing gets its name from the bright yellow wattles on its face & the ‘lapping’ sound its slow wing beats make.



2. The Masked Lapwing is known for its poor housing choices often insisting on raising a family in the middle of a football field or popular beach.



3. Trying to move them on can cause the adults to attack intruders or abandon the nest.



There are always plovers at the lake nearest to my home.

