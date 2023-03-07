Previous
Masked Lapwing (Plover)~ by happysnaps
1. The Masked Lapwing gets its name from the bright yellow wattles on its face & the ‘lapping’ sound its slow wing beats make.

2. The Masked Lapwing is known for its poor housing choices often insisting on raising a family in the middle of a football field or popular beach.

3. Trying to move them on can cause the adults to attack intruders or abandon the nest.

There are always plovers at the lake nearest to my home.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Babs ace
Nice shot. They are the dumbest birds aren't they. We had a couple that made their nest on the grass in the middle of a roundabout and then tried to chase away the cars going around the roundabout.
March 6th, 2023  
