Photo 3353
Masked Lapwing (Plover)~
1. The Masked Lapwing gets its name from the bright yellow wattles on its face & the ‘lapping’ sound its slow wing beats make.
2. The Masked Lapwing is known for its poor housing choices often insisting on raising a family in the middle of a football field or popular beach.
3. Trying to move them on can cause the adults to attack intruders or abandon the nest.
There are always plovers at the lake nearest to my home.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5354
photos
74
followers
72
following
918% complete
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th March 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
australia.
,
bird.
,
plover.
Babs
ace
Nice shot. They are the dumbest birds aren't they. We had a couple that made their nest on the grass in the middle of a roundabout and then tried to chase away the cars going around the roundabout.
March 6th, 2023
