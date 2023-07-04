Previous
A Lovely Gerbera In One Of My Bouquets ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3454

A Lovely Gerbera In One Of My Bouquets ~

Loved the colour & the pretty centre in this gerbera.
I love reading the lovely messages you are all leaving me. Thankyou each one.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise