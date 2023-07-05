Sign up
Previous
Photo 3455
Roses To Celebrate Good News From The Cardiologist ~
My Cardiologist is quite pleased with me & will see me again in 3 months.
I am so very pleased as now I must get my strength back & put on some weight.
I am very spoiled but, very weak. Picking up a little each day.
Thank you each one for caring.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5456
photos
77
followers
76
following
946% complete
View this month »
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
23rd June 2023 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
good
,
flower.
,
roses.
,
news.
,
doctor.
