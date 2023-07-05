Previous
Roses To Celebrate Good News From The Cardiologist ~ by happysnaps
My Cardiologist is quite pleased with me & will see me again in 3 months.

I am so very pleased as now I must get my strength back & put on some weight.

I am very spoiled but, very weak. Picking up a little each day.
Thank you each one for caring.
Valerie Chesney

