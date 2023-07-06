Previous
A Visitor To My Window At The Hospital ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3456

A Visitor To My Window At The Hospital ~

On the 5th day in hospital this beautiful "Falcon" ? came to visit & on each of the next 6 days.
Such a delight & this bird would even peer at me through the glass.
Not the best shots but, difficult to take photos with my phone from the bed.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise