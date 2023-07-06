Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3456
A Visitor To My Window At The Hospital ~
On the 5th day in hospital this beautiful "Falcon" ? came to visit & on each of the next 6 days.
Such a delight & this bird would even peer at me through the glass.
Not the best shots but, difficult to take photos with my phone from the bed.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5457
photos
77
followers
76
following
946% complete
View this month »
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital.
,
falcon.
,
window.
,
bird.
,
collage.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close