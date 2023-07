Sculpture In The Hospital Grounds ~

Captured this sculpture whilst waiting for the lift to take us 2 floors up to Outpatients department.

Had my six week check up at 2.15pm at University Hospital & my two Dr's were pleased with my progress..



My heart is behaving on new meds. + the hernia (the reason I was in for originally) had healed well after surgery..

Another six weeks & I see the Cardiologist.....



Your get well messages have meant so much to me!