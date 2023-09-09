Sign up
Photo 3538
Photo 3538
Something Caught Their Eye ~
Or they may be soaking up the sun!
These three beauties didn't move as we pulled up beside them.
We stopped to watch the waves & found these three. Always lizards at this particular spot.
i captured this from the car. A delight!
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5539
photos
76
followers
75
following
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th September 2023 11:06am
Tags
sun.
,
lizard.
,
three.
