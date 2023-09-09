Previous
Something Caught Their Eye ~ by happysnaps
Something Caught Their Eye ~

Or they may be soaking up the sun!

These three beauties didn't move as we pulled up beside them.

We stopped to watch the waves & found these three. Always lizards at this particular spot.

i captured this from the car. A delight!
9th September 2023

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
