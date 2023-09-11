Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3540
A Juvenile Magpie ~
sitting on the fence.
A beautiful songster early in the morning!
Or at any time!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5541
photos
76
followers
75
following
969% complete
View this month »
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th September 2023 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia.
,
bird.
,
song.
,
fence.
,
magpie.
Corinne C
ace
Lovely shot
September 10th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Handsome capture
September 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A handsome bird and fabulous detail
September 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close