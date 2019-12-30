Sign up
Photo 1647
Beautiful Frangipani ~
In the local park
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3837
photos
62
followers
65
following
451% complete
Views
0
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th December 2019 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
park.
,
frangipani.
