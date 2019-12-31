Sign up
Just Keep Your Distance ~
The egret didn’t look too happy to have the pelican near.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3839
photos
62
followers
65
following
451% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th December 2019 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
pelican.
,
egret.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's really an evil egret eye!
December 30th, 2019
