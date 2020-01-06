Sign up
Photo 1654
‘ The Camel & I’ ..No.2 ~
Did a tour of the Q Camel Milk Dairy....A wonderful morning.
I fed the camels rockmelon & oranges....cuddled a camel...
Enjoyed delicious camel milk yoghurt.
Each baby calf seems to smile at you.
Only 25 mins drive from home.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
camel.
,
milk.
,
dairy.
Randy
ace
Fun! Great photos!
January 5th, 2020
bep
Interesting .images
January 5th, 2020
