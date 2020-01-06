Previous
Next
‘ The Camel & I’ ..No.2 ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1654

‘ The Camel & I’ ..No.2 ~

Did a tour of the Q Camel Milk Dairy....A wonderful morning.
I fed the camels rockmelon & oranges....cuddled a camel...
Enjoyed delicious camel milk yoghurt.
Each baby calf seems to smile at you.
Only 25 mins drive from home.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Randy ace
Fun! Great photos!
January 5th, 2020  
bep
Interesting .images
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise