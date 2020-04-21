Sign up
Photo 1760
Trees With Textures & Faces ~
I so liked the faces in these trees & the textures..
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4063
photos
64
followers
67
following
482% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
19th April 2020 4:52pm
Tags
trees.
,
faces.
,
collage.
,
textures.
