Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 1271
In the shade of a big tree
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1460
photos
218
followers
185
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th October 2020 1:44pm
Tags
light
,
leaves
,
oak
marlboromaam
ace
So beautiful! Love the light and shadow!
October 6th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
so delicate and gorgeous
October 6th, 2020
KV
ace
Nice light & shadows... great bokeh.
October 6th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
How absolutely gorgeous with that beautiful lighting. :)
October 6th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
the leave stand proud and strong against the super bokeh background.
October 6th, 2020
