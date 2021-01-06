Sign up
Photo 1361
Domes of the Orthodox Church
The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy and Equal-to-the-Apostles Mary Magdalene in Warshaw.
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve today according to the Julian calendar.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1550
photos
229
followers
190
following
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th January 2021 4:01pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
christmas
,
church
,
architecture
,
blue-hour
marlboromaam
ace
Outstanding capture! I love the golden light and your POV is perfect.
January 6th, 2021
Lesley Wright
ace
Excellent shot
January 6th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful captured. Nice golden tones.
January 6th, 2021
FBailey
ace
Fab lighting
January 6th, 2021
