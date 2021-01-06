Previous
Next
Domes of the Orthodox Church by haskar
Photo 1361

Domes of the Orthodox Church

The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Holy and Equal-to-the-Apostles Mary Magdalene in Warshaw.
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve today according to the Julian calendar.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Outstanding capture! I love the golden light and your POV is perfect.
January 6th, 2021  
Lesley Wright ace
Excellent shot
January 6th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful captured. Nice golden tones.
January 6th, 2021  
FBailey ace
Fab lighting
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise