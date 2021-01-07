Previous
Red squirrel by haskar
Photo 1362

Red squirrel

I met her in the park. She wasn't interested in nuts and seeds that people brought. She ate maple seeds straight from the tree.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Louise
Great upside-down catch of this acrobat ;)
January 7th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Yum!
January 7th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
An acrobatic little one!
January 7th, 2021  
