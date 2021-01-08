Sign up
In the middle of winter
Our winter is more like early spring. Yesterday I saw a blooming tree in the park.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1552
photos
236
followers
195
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bloom
,
close-up
Catherine P
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2021
