In the middle of winter by haskar
Photo 1363

In the middle of winter

Our winter is more like early spring. Yesterday I saw a blooming tree in the park.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

haskar

Catherine P
Beautiful!
January 8th, 2021  
