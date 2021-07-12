Sign up
Photo 1542
On the fish pond
Persicaria amphibia.
The sun was still shining, but most of the sky was covered with dark storm clouds. I liked the contrast of colors that was created here.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2021 5:40pm
plant
,
summer
,
pond
,
colour
Lesley
ace
How lovely. We’re used to water lilies but these are so different.
July 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous flowers they look like beacons rising from the water
July 13th, 2021
