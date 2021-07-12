Previous
On the fish pond by haskar
On the fish pond

Persicaria amphibia.
The sun was still shining, but most of the sky was covered with dark storm clouds. I liked the contrast of colors that was created here.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lesley ace
How lovely. We’re used to water lilies but these are so different.
July 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous flowers they look like beacons rising from the water
July 13th, 2021  
