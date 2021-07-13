Sign up
Photo 1543
Time for blueberries
I love eating blueberries but I hate picking them. It is not such a difficult job, but the constant companionship of a million mosquitoes puts me off enough.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
4
0
Tags
close-up
,
summer
,
forest
,
blueberry
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image. The Scottish ones are not ready yet, but I'll be on the hill behind our house when they are. You've reminded me to check though!
July 14th, 2021
Monique
ace
Lovely colours
July 14th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Hard to think of blue berries growing wild when they are such a delicacy farmed here. Picking is a bit of a knack, but fortunately I've not been plagued by mossies when doing so.
July 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful bloom on these fruit - exactly as they are!
July 14th, 2021
