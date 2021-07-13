Previous
Next
Time for blueberries by haskar
Photo 1543

Time for blueberries

I love eating blueberries but I hate picking them. It is not such a difficult job, but the constant companionship of a million mosquitoes puts me off enough.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image. The Scottish ones are not ready yet, but I'll be on the hill behind our house when they are. You've reminded me to check though!
July 14th, 2021  
Monique ace
Lovely colours
July 14th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Hard to think of blue berries growing wild when they are such a delicacy farmed here. Picking is a bit of a knack, but fortunately I've not been plagued by mossies when doing so.
July 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Beautiful bloom on these fruit - exactly as they are!
July 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise