Photo 1786
Clouds are coming ...
but I can't see the rain. We have a severe drought and nothing wants to grow.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
tree
sky
view
Sylvia du Toit
Fav. Hope you do get rain. We had a good year with lots of rain. We did have severe draughts the previous years.
March 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous. Wonderful POV. Very dry here too.
March 28th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super pov and capture fv!
March 28th, 2022
