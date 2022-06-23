Sign up
Photo 1861
Rocking on the grass
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2176
photos
247
followers
224
following
509% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd June 2022 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
close-up
,
summer
,
meadow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find and shot - somehow I do not like the look of this insect !!! fav
June 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh wow! Such clarity and details with Wonderful dof
June 24th, 2022
Shanne
great dof and focus - if you're interested the Natural History Museum is asking people to photograph flies, some specific ones, as part of a survey of wildlife -
https://uk.inaturalist.org/projects/fly-finder
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
