Photo 1865
The Persian cornflower
I like this wildflower very much, although it is more and more often grown in gardens. You can play with shapes, dof or focus for a long time and each shot is different.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2180
photos
247
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th June 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
colour
Maggiemae
ace
You have a good camera and a good idea of what to do! fav
June 28th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
I like how it appears abstract and soft.
June 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
