Previous
Next
The Persian cornflower by haskar
Photo 1865

The Persian cornflower

I like this wildflower very much, although it is more and more often grown in gardens. You can play with shapes, dof or focus for a long time and each shot is different.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You have a good camera and a good idea of what to do! fav
June 28th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
I like how it appears abstract and soft.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise