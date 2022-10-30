Sign up
Photo 1990
Where light usually does not reach
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
6
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th October 2022 2:05pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
light
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
fungi
Kate
ace
Nice bokeh and POV
October 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light, bokeh
October 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
October 30th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful composition
October 30th, 2022
Nada
ace
Love that bokeh and the tones.
October 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Excellent capture!
October 30th, 2022
