Foggy morning by haskar
Photo 1997

Foggy morning

The morning was very foggy, but then the fog cleared and was a beautiful sunny day.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Pea soup thick! i like how the leaves at the base of the tree are bright as are the ones on the branch.
November 6th, 2022  
