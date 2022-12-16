Previous
Fun in the snow by haskar
Photo 2037

Fun in the snow

Fresh snow fell today. There were few people on the hill. Most of the kids were still in school. It will be very crowded on the weekend.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

haskar

Suzanne ace
Wow!
December 16th, 2022  
bruni ace
A fun picture and action shot.fav.
December 16th, 2022  
