Photo 2037
Fun in the snow
Fresh snow fell today. There were few people on the hill. Most of the kids were still in school. It will be very crowded on the weekend.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2428
photos
247
followers
226
following
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th December 2022 2:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
fun
,
sledge
,
panning
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
December 16th, 2022
bruni
ace
A fun picture and action shot.fav.
December 16th, 2022
