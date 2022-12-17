Previous
It's creepy and pink by haskar
Photo 2038

It's creepy and pink

It's just a piece of ice sticking out of a broken gutter. The color comes from the advertising lights. I just strengthened them a bit.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Linda Godwin
Amazing!!
December 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Great subject! it looks almost like an insect!
December 17th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Very good. I too thought it was som sort of insect larva
December 17th, 2022  
