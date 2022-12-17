Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2038
It's creepy and pink
It's just a piece of ice sticking out of a broken gutter. The color comes from the advertising lights. I just strengthened them a bit.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2429
photos
247
followers
226
following
558% complete
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th December 2022 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
abstract
,
colour
Linda Godwin
Amazing!!
December 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Great subject! it looks almost like an insect!
December 17th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Very good. I too thought it was som sort of insect larva
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close