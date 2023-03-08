Sign up
Photo 2117
A freshly cut tree
Actually, it's just two side branches. They leaned so dangerously on the road. I liked their shape and textures.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2542
photos
245
followers
221
following
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th March 2023 4:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
shape
,
textures
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
March 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Like the eyes
March 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
March 8th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great details.Fav😊
March 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely rings in the cut tree.
March 8th, 2023
