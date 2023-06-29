Sign up
Photo 2229
The summer crowds
I was just picking up my friend.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
train
,
holiday
,
crowd
,
station
,
blurring
Mags
ace
Wow! Nicely done.
June 29th, 2023
