Previous
Photo 2233
Touching the light
I liked how the sun illuminated the stamen of this little flower. It wasn't until editing that I noticed how the light enveloped the entire plant.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
light
,
plant
,
close-up
,
soft
KV
ace
There is a nice softness to this image and yet you still have excellent detail. The light is exquisite.
July 3rd, 2023
