Previous
Touching the light by haskar
Photo 2233

Touching the light

I liked how the sun illuminated the stamen of this little flower. It wasn't until editing that I noticed how the light enveloped the entire plant.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
There is a nice softness to this image and yet you still have excellent detail. The light is exquisite.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise