On the meadow by haskar
On the meadow

The marbled white it is not colorful, but has a beautiful checkerboard pattern. Apparently it is numerous, but I meet it only in one clearing. Lives very briefly only in July and August. The rest of the time is a voracious caterpillar.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

haskar

Islandgirl
Wonderful capture, very dreamy!
July 2nd, 2023  
Nada
Beautiful. So soft and dreamy.
July 2nd, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nice macro and PoV
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags
Dreamy capture!
July 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
gorgeous
July 2nd, 2023  
