Previous
Photo 2232
On the meadow
The marbled white it is not colorful, but has a beautiful checkerboard pattern. Apparently it is numerous, but I meet it only in one clearing. Lives very briefly only in July and August. The rest of the time is a voracious caterpillar.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2703
photos
248
followers
224
following
Tags
close-up
,
butterfly
,
summer
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful capture, very dreamy!
July 2nd, 2023
Nada
ace
Beautiful. So soft and dreamy.
July 2nd, 2023
Shepherdman
Nice macro and PoV
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Dreamy capture!
July 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous
July 2nd, 2023
