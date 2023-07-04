Sign up
Photo 2234
Red dots
I don't know what kind of tree it is, but I liked this twig full of red balls.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
2
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2228
2229
2230
2231
79
2232
2233
2234
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd July 2023 6:34pm
Tags
fruit
,
colour
,
dof
Karen
Those looks just like glacé cherries! How beautiful.
July 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful capture of these red berries and such delightful bokeh background! fav
July 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ooooh the mix of fruit and bokeh is perfection!
July 4th, 2023
Mags
Oh it's lovely!
July 4th, 2023
