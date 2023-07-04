Previous
Red dots by haskar
Red dots

I don't know what kind of tree it is, but I liked this twig full of red balls.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Those looks just like glacé cherries! How beautiful.
July 4th, 2023  
Beautiful capture of these red berries and such delightful bokeh background! fav
July 4th, 2023  
ooooh the mix of fruit and bokeh is perfection!
July 4th, 2023  
Oh it's lovely!
July 4th, 2023  
