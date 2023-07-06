Previous
A bit of coolness on a hot day by haskar
A bit of coolness on a hot day

While looking for a topic for today, I found a fountain. It was beautifully lit. And the long exposure created a beautiful curtain.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely on black
July 6th, 2023  
