Previous
Photo 2236
A bit of coolness on a hot day
While looking for a topic for today, I found a fountain. It was beautifully lit. And the long exposure created a beautiful curtain.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2708
photos
248
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th July 2023 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
fountain
,
shape
,
long-exposure
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely on black
July 6th, 2023
