Morning visit by haskar
Morning visit

Yesterday evening, instead of a spectacular full moon, we had dense clouds. And today before dawn the sky was cloudless and He was looking at me through the window. I quickly got up and took a few shots before he hid behind the neighboring houses.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

haskar

