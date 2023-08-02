Sign up
Photo 2263
Morning visit
Yesterday evening, instead of a spectacular full moon, we had dense clouds. And today before dawn the sky was cloudless and He was looking at me through the window. I quickly got up and took a few shots before he hid behind the neighboring houses.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
moon
,
double-exposure
