In the evening

I left Warsaw for the forester's lodge. Only until Sunday, but I'm very happy. There is no Internet, I connect by phone, so I will be inactive again.

We were driving in a huge downpour. I thought it was raining so nice. On the spot, it turned out that this storm cloud was moving with us and there was not much rain.

This is taken late in the evening when the clouds parted a bit and the Moon appeared.