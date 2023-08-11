Sign up
Photo 2272
The old and new
This is one of the oldest tenement houses in Warsaw (Poland). It is recognized as a monument. The authorities have no idea and no funds to renovate it, but it is not allowed to demolish it. And time does its thing.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2758
photos
247
followers
224
following
Tags
old
,
city
,
architecture
,
juxtaposition
Lesley
ace
Sad isn’t it. We have some of those too. A recent one was burnt to the ground, and a lot of people think the old owners did it so that they could redevelop the land. This shot is great with the modern building in the background.
August 12th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great old and new shot, love the light and textures in the old building, such a contrast.
August 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sad to see it decay
August 12th, 2023
Dianne
Sad to see such a lovely old building just being allowed to fall away.
August 12th, 2023
