The old and new

This is one of the oldest tenement houses in Warsaw (Poland). It is recognized as a monument. The authorities have no idea and no funds to renovate it, but it is not allowed to demolish it. And time does its thing.
Lesley ace
Sad isn’t it. We have some of those too. A recent one was burnt to the ground, and a lot of people think the old owners did it so that they could redevelop the land. This shot is great with the modern building in the background.
August 12th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great old and new shot, love the light and textures in the old building, such a contrast.
August 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sad to see it decay
August 12th, 2023  
Dianne
Sad to see such a lovely old building just being allowed to fall away.
August 12th, 2023  
