Waiting for... by haskar
Photo 2280

Waiting for...

19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's like Mary Poppins and Step in Time- only with pigeons!
August 20th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cool silhouettes.
August 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
The first thing I thought echoes Ann: Mary Poppins chimneys!
August 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wow! I *love* this! Just stunning with the silhouettes against the purple-blue sky! Big fav!
August 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture.
August 20th, 2023  
