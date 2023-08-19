Sign up
Photo 2280
Waiting for...
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th August 2023 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
silhouette
,
wall
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's like Mary Poppins and Step in Time- only with pigeons!
August 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cool silhouettes.
August 20th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
The first thing I thought echoes Ann: Mary Poppins chimneys!
August 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! I *love* this! Just stunning with the silhouettes against the purple-blue sky! Big fav!
August 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful capture.
August 20th, 2023
