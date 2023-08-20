Previous
Evening walk around the old town by haskar
Evening walk around the old town

Warsaw Old Town. An unexpected visit from friends. I was a bit surprised but also pleased. From tomorrow I'll be back in the game.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

haskar

haskar

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a nice surprise and certainly worth getting a little behind for. Beautiful brick work!
August 20th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Great POV
August 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Nice work
August 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great street capture with the archway framing the people! Fav
August 20th, 2023  
