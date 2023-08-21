Sign up
Previous
Photo 2282
The hooded crow
I met this crow in the park eating grass. Normally, it prefers to eat small animals and insects, but during a severe drought, they have to eat plants.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2778
photos
246
followers
224
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Latest from all albums
400
2279
401
2280
402
2281
403
2282
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st August 2023 5:25pm
Tags
bird
Mags
ace
Beautiful feathers and coloring!
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No wonder he looks rather annoyed having to be on a grass diet ! - Great shot!
August 21st, 2023
