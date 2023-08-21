Previous
The hooded crow by haskar
The hooded crow

I met this crow in the park eating grass. Normally, it prefers to eat small animals and insects, but during a severe drought, they have to eat plants.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
Beautiful feathers and coloring!
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
No wonder he looks rather annoyed having to be on a grass diet ! - Great shot!
August 21st, 2023  
