A lot of flares of the sun

This Harley Davidson was parked on the sidewalk when I went to the barbershop. I don't like cars, but motorbikes are different. Of course, he was very well-groomed and shone in the sun. I took a close-up where I wanted to capture the flare of the sun. It wasn't until I edited that I noticed that I had a dozen flares. And how not to love HD.