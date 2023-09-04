Previous
Juxtaposition by haskar
Juxtaposition

A withered and curled chestnut leaf against the background of a whole chestnut leaf.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Brian ace
Very creative.
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023  
