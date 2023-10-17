Previous
The red dots by haskar
Photo 2339

The red dots

The young sporangia on a tree trunk. They are not directly related to plants, animals or even fungi, some of their features resemble those of plants, fungi or animals. Something else!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing and strange! - great find and capture !
October 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, that’s awesome!
October 18th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
They look like fairy lights !
October 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very unique
October 18th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
October 18th, 2023  
