Waiting for the wind by haskar
Photo 2341

Waiting for the wind

Open follicles of the swamp milkweed
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love photographing these - aren't the fascinating?
October 19th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful!
October 19th, 2023  
