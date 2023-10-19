Sign up
Previous
Photo 2341
Waiting for the wind
Open follicles of the swamp milkweed
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
2
7
2
2
365
E-M1MarkIII
19th October 2023 2:40pm
plant
,
close-up
,
autumn
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love photographing these - aren't the fascinating?
October 19th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful!
October 19th, 2023
