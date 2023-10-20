Previous
Red berries by haskar
Photo 2342

Red berries

Foggy and rainy. I was actually waiting for this weather. Tomorrow morning I leave for three days to catch fogs. I'm going to fall behind again, but I hope I'll take some nice photos.
20th October 2023

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
October 20th, 2023  
Fixing a Hole ace
You make Olympus 4/3 sing!
October 20th, 2023  
