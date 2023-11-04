Previous
An old fallen oak tree. by haskar
Photo 2356

An old fallen oak tree.

This is the same place and tree that I sent yesterday. Just another POV. As a result of lower groundwater levels, these beautiful oak trees become diseased and fall down. But life on them continues.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Great find, awesome POV
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise