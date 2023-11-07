Sign up
Photo 2360
Somewhere on the trail
I went a bit crazy, 37,000 steps in the mountains. by the end it was a crawl, not a march. The weather was changeable, first fog, then sun and clouds, but it was still warm. I guess I'll be licking my wounds tomorrow.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th November 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
autumn
,
hike
