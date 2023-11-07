Previous
Somewhere on the trail by haskar
Photo 2360

Somewhere on the trail

I went a bit crazy, 37,000 steps in the mountains. by the end it was a crawl, not a march. The weather was changeable, first fog, then sun and clouds, but it was still warm. I guess I'll be licking my wounds tomorrow.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

haskar

