Autumn in the mountains by haskar
Photo 2361

Autumn in the mountains

8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely colour tones as the sun lights up the trees under a moody sky !
November 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious view and the light is just right!
November 8th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful valley
November 8th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Just gorgeous.
November 8th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
November 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat fall image
November 8th, 2023  
