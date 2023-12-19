Previous
City lights in the rain by haskar
City lights in the rain

Taken through a train window during heavy rain.
Sorry for the lack of comments, but the last two days have been very intense.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice abstract
December 19th, 2023  
